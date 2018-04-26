Mike Pompeo, Bill Cosby, Prince Harry, Shawn Mendes, Avengers, Kanye West, Robert Mueller: HOT LINKS

3 Men Sue Newport Beach Restaurant for ‘Gay Bashing’ After Being Violently Thrown Out on Street: VIDEOS

MIKE POMPEO. Senate confirms anti-LGBTQ Mike Pompeo as next Secretary of State: “The split vote — 57 to 42 — represents the political scrutiny Pompeo is likely to encounter as he moves from the CIA to the State Department, where he’ll face the simultaneous challenges of reinvigorating an agency beset by flagging morale and answering for a president who is prone to impulsiveness on the global stage. Only six of the 14 Democrats who backed Pompeo to be CIA director last year voted for him to become the nation’s top diplomat. Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.), who joined the Senate earlier this year, also supported his confirmation.”

BILL COSBY. Actor has outburst in court after being found guilty of sexual assault. ‘Cosby’s bail was set at $1 million. Kevin R. Steele, the Montgomery County District Attorney, requested that his bail be revoked so that he does not flee the U.S. on a private plane. According to The Associated Press, Cosby retorted, “He doesn’t have a plane, you asshole!” “I’m sick of him [Steele],” Cosby added. Judge O’Neill ruled that Cosby could be released on bail but asked him to surrender his passport.’

MOVING FORWARD. Senate panel advances legislation to protect Robert Mueller from firing. ‘A draft released by Chairman Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) on Wednesday night omitted language that would require the special counsel to notify congressional leaders “if there is any change made to the specific nature or scope” of the investigation. Democrats had feared that would allow Republicans to meddle and potentially tip off Trump and his allies to developments in the probe. With those changes, all of the Democrats on the committee joined Grassley and several other Republicans to advance the bill on a 14-to-7 vote.’

THAILAND. Lawmakers expected to draft bill paving way for same-sex partnerships. “A Justice Ministry subcommittee charged with drafting the bill is scheduled to convene on May 4 before presenting the final draft, through the justice minister, to the Cabinet for approval, said a source at the ministry’s Rights and Liberties Protection Department.”

PO-ED. Kirsten Gillibrand introduces bill to bring banking to U.S. Post Offices. “The legislation, called the Postal Banking Act, would make retail banking services available at all U.S. Postal Service locations. That amounts to 30,000 post offices nationwide. Services would include small-dollar loans for consumers that offer low fees and low interest rates.”

BEST MAN. Prince Harry has put out the request to Prince William.

DARREN CRISS. Skinnydipping.

KANYE WEST. Rapper stands ground on Trump support after John Legend tries to get him to reconsider.

I tweeted the John text to show that there are people around me that disagree with me and voice their opinion. I respect everyone's opinion but I stand my ground. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 26, 2018

SHAWN MENDES. Singer reveals album art via live video art installation.

AVICII. Family releases statement following DJ’s death.

NEW: Family of EDM star Avicii, born Tim Bergling, releases statement following his death at the age of 28. "Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed. The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive." https://t.co/e83xlGCfmz pic.twitter.com/Zf4ntnKv6u — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) April 26, 2018

PSA OF THE DAY. What to do if you’re too high on weed.

RETRO REMAKE OF THE DAY. The Marvel Bunch, from the cast of Avengers: Infinity War.

FACIAL ACCESSORY OF THE DAY. Snapchat Spectacles 2.0.

THIRSTY THURSDAY. Alex V.