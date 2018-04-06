What She Was Thinking: Miss Vanjie

Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, whose exit from the first episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 10 turned into a meme, explains to Billboard why she repeated her name before sashaying away, creating the now iconic refrain.

Said Miss Vanjie: “Hell no, there was no f**king meaning. When I tell you I was at the end of the runway and I was thinking … well first of all, I didn’t anticipate getting kicked off first, so I didn’t plan my exit, I didn’t plan what to say, I didn’t plan what to write on the mirror with the lipstick message. I didn’t plan any of that. So literally when I got there, I turned around and saw RuPaul and saw Christina [Aguilera] and saw everyone was looking just at the judges, I decided to give them my name, and I said “F**k it. Might as well have these bitches remember me.” So I just started screaming at the top of my lungs “Miss Vanjie,” over and over. And I was depressed as hell, so that’s why I was looking so damn sad!”

So there you have it.

She threw advance shade on other contestants who try to mimic her with an ‘exit’ line: “Half the sh*t that you think about are in the moment, it’s really hard — at least for me, it was….So I mean, if someone’s trying this next season to try and come up with something, it won’t come out as natural.”

