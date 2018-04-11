Bipartisan Senate Bill to Protect Robert Mueller to be Released

Seth Meyers’ Astonishing Recap of Yesterday’s FBI Raid: ‘This Is Like the Series Finale of a TV Show’

A bipartisan bill that would protect Special Counsel Robert Mueller from firing by Donald Trump, the man he is investigating, is set to be released on Wednesday, Politico reports:

The new Senate legislation is the product of months-long talks among Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Chris Coons (D-Del.), who introduced similar versions of Mueller protection bills last year. The success of their bipartisan talks was confirmed by two sources familiar with the discussions. The senators’ final product would give any special counsel 10 days after a termination to challenge the move in court.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), whose panel the bill would need to be approved by first, has not yet said he would support the legislation.