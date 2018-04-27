Towleroad

BREAKING: Janelle Monáe Comes Out as Queer, Pansexual: ‘I Consider Myself to Be a Free-Ass Motherf–ker’

Trump Rants ‘Remember Sailor!’ and Twitter Runs With It

by Andy Towle
April 27, 2018 | 7:05am

Donald Trump launched Friday’s scramble by the media to decipher his latest tweet by appending it with the warning, “Remember sailor!”

Tweeted Trump: “Is everybody believing what is going on. James Comey can’t define what a leak is. He illegally leaked CLASSIFIED INFORMATION but doesn’t understand what he did or how serious it is. He lied all over the place to cover it up. He’s either very sick or very dumb. Remember sailor!”

It’s likely Trump may be referring to the case of Petty Officer First Class Kristian Saucier who was convicted of retaining classified defense information after taking photos of the interior of a nuclear submarine.

But Twitter has taken Trump’s wild ranting and run with it:

You Might Also Like