Rihanna Lotion-Squirting Parody by Male Bodybuilders Goes Viral: WATCH

Two weeks ago Rihanna introduced a new product to her Fenty Beauty line-up: ‘Body Lava’ body luminizer.

She introduced the product in a video posted to Instagram Stories, in which she squirted a dollop of lotion on to her shoulder, rubbed it in, and then looked at the camera seductively.

A parody video of the promo created by French personal trainer Jeremy Fontanet Cullens went viral this week after he posted it to his Instagram video, from where it found its way to Reddit, and then exploded on Twitter, where it’s approaching 100,000 retweets.

The parody features four muscular men applying the lotion, each using a different set of tools which progressively get more ridiculous (wait for it).