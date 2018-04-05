Rugby Australia, Qantas, Blast Israel Folau’s Remarks That Gays are Going to Hell

Yesterday we reported that Australia’s highest profile rugby player Israel Folau made remarks on Instagram that gay people are going to Hell unless they “repent” and “turn to God.”

Rugby Australia and the New South Wales Waratahs, for which Folau plays, say they will seek an explanation from Folau and denounced the player, the Guardian reports:

…a joint statement issued by RA and the NSW Rugby Union said it supported “all forms of inclusion”. The RA chief executive, Raelene Castle, and the Waratahs CEO, Andrew Hore, will meet the 29-year-old to discuss his use of social media.

“Israel’s comment reflects his personal religious beliefs, however it does not represent the view of Rugby Australia or NSW Rugby,” Castle said. “We are aligned in our view that rugby is a game for all, regardless of sexuality, race, religion or gender, which is clearly articulated in rugby’s inclusion policy.

“We understand that Israel’s comment has upset a number of people and we will discuss the matter with him as soon as possible.”

Qantas, a vocal supporter of marriage equality and a main sponsor of the Wallabies, for which Folau also plays, said, “We’ve made it clear to Rugby Australia that we find the comments very disappointing.”