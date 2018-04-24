Sean Hannity’s Real Estate Empire Built Through Dealer Convicted for Fraud, Rigging Foreclosure Auctions

Yesterday we learned that Sean Hannity built a $90 million real estate empire facilitated by HUD loans overseen by Ben Carson which allowed his shell companies to purchase foreclosed properties.

Today we learn that the real estate dealer employed by Hannity’s shell companies was convicted of fraud for rigging foreclosure auctions.

The Guardian reports:

In 2012, a shell company linked to the Fox News host bought 11 homes in Georgia that had been purchased by the dealer, Jeff Brock, following foreclosures. Brock transferred the properties to corporate vehicles that sold them on to the Hannity-linked company at a profit.

Brock pleaded guilty in 2016 to federal charges of bank fraud and conspiracy for his role in an operation to rig foreclosure auctions between 2007 and 2012. He was sentenced to six months in prison and had to pay more than $166,000 in fines and restitution.

Some of the houses sold on to the Hannity-linked firm in 2012 had been acquired by Brock from banks later named by prosecutors among his victims. But the justice department declined to identify specific properties sold in the rigged auctions. Hannity has not been accused of any wrongdoing and there is no evidence he was aware that Brock was involved in fraud.

Hannity released a statement yesterday defending his real estate investments, claiming he was helping needy communities.