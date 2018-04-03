Seth Meyers ‘Shocked the Children Didn’t Start Booing’ Trump’s Inane Easter Speech

If you missed yesterday’s Easter event at the White House (be glad you did), Seth Meyers combed through the insane highlights on last night’s A Closer Look.

Not surprisingly, Trump began Easter in a completely un-Christlike way, bashing immigrants on Sunday morning.

Said Meyers: “Ahh, yes. Who could forget how Christ rose on the third day and said unto his followers, ‘We got to do something about all these Mexicans.’ Not that I’m surprised Trump doesn’t embrace the spirit of Easter. I bet every kid who found an egg on the White House lawn is getting a bill within the next week. ‘We have had terrible egg deals for too long! Kids have been taking our eggs, they’ve been laughing at us!'”

On Monday’s special event at the White House, Trump again failed to embrace the spirit of the day, and gave this speech to a bunch of children who were there to roll Easter eggs:

“This is a special year. Our country is doing great. You look at the economy, you look at what’s happening. Nothing’s ever easy, but we have never had an economy like we have right now, and we’re going to make it bigger and better and stronger. Our military is now at a level, will soon be at a level, that it’s never been before. It’s — you see what’s happening. and you see what’s happening with funding. The funding of our military was so important. And so many military people are with us today. So just think of $700 billion because that’s all going into our military this year.”

Screamed Meyers: “Ahh! What are you talking about? I’m shocked the children didn’t start booing. ‘Stop making us think about the military! We want eggs!’”

Watch: