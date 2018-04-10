Seth Meyers’ New Son Arrived Unexpectedly Fast Yesterday: WATCH

Seth Meyers is a father. His son, Axel Stahl, arrived yesterday in the lobby of his apartment building after Meyers’ wife Alexi failed to make it to the hospital — or the Uber to the hospital.

Meyers opened Late Night with a dramatic and hilarious story about the birth: “I called 911 and over the course of a minute conversation I basically said, ‘We’re about to have a baby, we’re having a baby, we had a baby.'”

Axel Stahl decided he was arriving very quickly: “We basically get to the steps of our building, we’re in the lobby and we’re walking down the steps and my wife just says, ‘I can’t get in the car, I’m going to have the baby right now, the baby is coming.’ The only way I can describe how my wife looked was she looked like someone who was hiding a baby in a pair of sweatpants. It was like somebody was trying to like sneak a baby on a plane.”

Meyers showed off photos of the birth, taken after firefighters arrived to assist them, becoming emotional and joking: “I’m just getting choked up thinking about how brave I was.”