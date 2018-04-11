LA County District Attorney Reviewing Sex Crimes Case Against Kevin Spacey

The Los Angeles District Attorney is considering a sex crimes case against actor Kevin Spacey which was presented on April 5 by the L.A. County sheriff, according to CNN.

Further specifics regarding the case were not immediately available.

Last November, an allegation against Spacey by actor Anthony Rapp snowballed into an avalanche of similar accusations including filmmaker Tony Montana, who said that Spacey groped him in public in 2003, and the actor Roberto Cavazos.

That was followed by an as yet unnamed man who claimed Spacey raped him at 15, and 8 crew members on House of Cards who said they were harassed by Spacey as well as a London bartender who said Spacey flashed him and then tried to shut him up with an expensive watch.

Former Boston TV news anchor Heather Unruh said Spacey sexually assaulted her teen son on Nantucket in 2016.

Spacey was subsequently dumped by his agency, CAA, his publicist Polaris, and also by Netflix.