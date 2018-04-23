Towleroad

Shania Twain Reveals She Would Have Voted for Trump, Then Tries to Apologize

by Andy Towle
April 23, 2018 | 7:26am

Recording artist Shania Twain headed to Twitter on Sunday night following uproar over an interview in which she revealed she would have voted for Trump.

Said Twain to The Guardian: “I would have voted for him because, even though he was offensive, he seemed honest. Do you want straight or polite? Not that you shouldn’t be able to have both. If I were voting, I just don’t want bullshit. I would have voted for a feeling that it was transparent. And politics has a reputation of not being that, right?”

Twain soon began trending on Twitter.

Twain took to Twitter on Sunday night to explain.

Said Twain: “I would like to apologise to anybody I have offended in a recent interview with the Guardian relating to the American President. The question caught me off guard. As a Canadian, I regret answering this unexpected question without giving my response more context. I am passionately against discrimination of any kind and hope it’s clear from the choices I have made, and the people I stand with, that I do not hold any common moral beliefs with the current President. I was trying to explain, in response to a question about the election, that my limited understanding was that the President talked to a portion of America like an accessible person they could relate to, as he was NOT a politician. My answer was awkward, but certainly should not be taken as representative of my values nor does it mean I endorse him. I make music to bring people together. My path will always be one of inclusivity, as my history shows.”

But some aren’t buying it. Are you?



