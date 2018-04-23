Shania Twain Reveals She Would Have Voted for Trump, Then Tries to Apologize

Recording artist Shania Twain headed to Twitter on Sunday night following uproar over an interview in which she revealed she would have voted for Trump.
Said Twain to The Guardian: “I would have voted for him because, even though he was offensive, he seemed honest. Do you want straight or polite? Not that you shouldn’t be able to have both. If I were voting, I just don’t want bullshit. I would have voted for a feeling that it was transparent. And politics has a reputation of not being that, right?”
Twain soon began trending on Twitter.
I saw Shania Twain trending and thought she was dead. Turns out she supports Donald Trump. Ah, so it’s her career that’s dead.
— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) April 22, 2018
Shania Twain is in same category of trump supporters as Caitlin Jenner: Rich bigots whose wealth insulates them from trump’s hate. Shania thinks trump’s honest? That’s code for: “I agree w/his racism, xenophobia&Islamophobia. I just dont have the guts 2say what he says publicly.”
— Kenny BooYah! (@KwikWarren) April 22, 2018
Shania Twain, Kid Rock, Scott Baio and Ted Nugent:
The Club of Washed Up Celebrity Trump Supporters.
— Denizcan James (@MrFilmkritik) April 22, 2018
Twain took to Twitter on Sunday night to explain.
Said Twain: “I would like to apologise to anybody I have offended in a recent interview with the Guardian relating to the American President. The question caught me off guard. As a Canadian, I regret answering this unexpected question without giving my response more context. I am passionately against discrimination of any kind and hope it’s clear from the choices I have made, and the people I stand with, that I do not hold any common moral beliefs with the current President. I was trying to explain, in response to a question about the election, that my limited understanding was that the President talked to a portion of America like an accessible person they could relate to, as he was NOT a politician. My answer was awkward, but certainly should not be taken as representative of my values nor does it mean I endorse him. I make music to bring people together. My path will always be one of inclusivity, as my history shows.”
I am passionately against discrimination of any kind and hope it’s clear from the choices I have made, and the people I stand with, that I do not hold any common moral beliefs with the current President (2/4)
— Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) April 22, 2018
My answer was awkward, but certainly should not be taken as representative of my values nor does it mean I endorse him. I make music to bring people together. My path will always be one of inclusivity, as my history shows. (4/4)
— Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) April 22, 2018
But some aren’t buying it. Are you?
Drowning in this ocean of lies we know Trump tells and we hear Shania Twain say she thinks he’s “no bullshit.” And then “sorry, here’s some context.” People are already dead because of these lies, exiled from home and family, and she thinks that context is going to set it right.
— Alexander Chee (@alexanderchee) April 23, 2018