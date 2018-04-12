TV Host Conducts a Review of Shawn Mendes’ Armpit: WATCH

Adam Rippon, eat your heart out. Martin Björk is a Swedish television host who got the attention of armpit fetishists everywhere this week when he did an interview with singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes.
Fans reacted:
I suddenly have an armpit fetish
— Sam 🌸 (@omgkesharose) April 10, 2018
We are all thinking that this is weird but this is the only person that can say he smelled Shawn's armpit
— Alex Brooks (@AlexBrooks_07) April 10, 2018
The way he looks into the camera tho😂 pic.twitter.com/KhTTb9X1sc
— Sally.Steensig (@SallySteensig) April 10, 2018
Apparently it’s a thing Björk does with everyone.
You can see the full video at “martinbjork” on instagram and he interviews famous Swedish people and smell their armpits at the end of the video 😬😅 pic.twitter.com/LteUlG2O4U
— ebba (@mirrorsxniall) April 10, 2018