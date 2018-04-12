Towleroad

TV Host Conducts a Review of Shawn Mendes’ Armpit: WATCH

by Towleroad
April 12, 2018 | 7:55am

What did just @shawnmendes say to me??😂 #intimtmedbjörken #mendesarmy

A post shared by Martin Björk (@martinbjork) on

 

Adam Rippon, eat your heart out. Martin Björk is a Swedish television host who got the attention of armpit fetishists everywhere this week when he did an interview with singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes.

Fans reacted:

Apparently it’s a thing Björk does with everyone.



