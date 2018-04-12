TV Host Conducts a Review of Shawn Mendes’ Armpit: WATCH

New Secret Payment Reveals Further Efforts by ‘National Enquirer’ to Protect Trump

Adam Rippon, eat your heart out. Martin Björk is a Swedish television host who got the attention of armpit fetishists everywhere this week when he did an interview with singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes.

Fans reacted:

I suddenly have an armpit fetish — Sam 🌸 (@omgkesharose) April 10, 2018

We are all thinking that this is weird but this is the only person that can say he smelled Shawn's armpit — Alex Brooks (@AlexBrooks_07) April 10, 2018

The way he looks into the camera tho😂 pic.twitter.com/KhTTb9X1sc — Sally.Steensig (@SallySteensig) April 10, 2018

Apparently it’s a thing Björk does with everyone.