Sarah Huckabee Sanders Backtracks After Posting Impossible Pence Situation Room Photo

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders backtracked after tweeting a photo of the Situation Room following the U.S. military’s strike on Syria that was misleading because Mike Pence was in Peru at the time of the strike.

Last night the President put our adversaries on notice: when he draws a red line he enforces it. (Inside the Situation Room as President is briefed on Syria – Official WH photos by Shealah Craighead) pic.twitter.com/GzOSejdqQh — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) April 15, 2018

She was quickly called out on it:

Fascinating tweet in which Sarah Sanders reveals that Mike Pence was simultaneously in Peru and Washington. If this new capability doesn’t scare our enemies, nothing will. #QuantumEntanglementMike https://t.co/YdeILzG28M — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) April 15, 2018

And backtracked on Sunday, The Guardian reports:

Sanders on Sunday responded with a new installment from the Trump administration’s series of prickly statements in which an inaccurate remark is simultaneously defended and amended.

It said: “As I said, the President put our adversaries on notice that he enforces red lines with the strike on Syria Friday night. The photo was taken Thursday in the Situation Room during Syria briefing.”

Trump, who frequently makes untrue statements, last month posted misleading photographs of his own. Pictures supposedly showing the start of work on his much-vaunted border wall in fact showed repairs to an existing fence in California.