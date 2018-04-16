Towleroad

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Backtracks After Posting Impossible Pence Situation Room Photo

by Andy Towle
April 16, 2018 | 7:49am

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders backtracked after tweeting a photo of the Situation Room following the U.S. military’s strike on Syria that was misleading because Mike Pence was in Peru at the time of the strike.

She was quickly called out on it:

And backtracked on Sunday, The Guardian reports:

Sanders on Sunday responded with a new installment from the Trump administration’s series of prickly statements in which an inaccurate remark is simultaneously defended and amended.

It said: “As I said, the President put our adversaries on notice that he enforces red lines with the strike on Syria Friday night. The photo was taken Thursday in the Situation Room during Syria briefing.”

Trump, who frequently makes untrue statements, last month posted misleading photographs of his own. Pictures supposedly showing the start of work on his much-vaunted border wall in fact showed repairs to an existing fence in California.

 



