Towleroad

BREAKING: Drag Queen Ada Vox Stuns ‘American Idol’ with Soaring Version of ‘Defying Gravity’ – WATCH

Stephen Colbert Wallows in the Sean Hannity News with a Glass of Wine: ‘This is Crazy!’ – WATCH

by Andy Towle
April 17, 2018 | 8:22am

stephen colbert sean hannity

Stephen Colbert reveled in the news that Sean Hannity had been revealed as “New York attorney and sad neck with hair” Michael Cohen’s mystery third client.

After announcing it to his audience, Colbert’s camera cut to a shot of him lounging sexually in a chair with a glass of red wine.

Said Colbert: “Jon Stewart, after the show I’m going to come over and we’re just going to spoon, just spoon. This is crazy.”

Colbert added: “Cohen only has two other clients and all he does for them is pay off mistresses. Which raises the obvious question – who does Sean Hannity have sex with?”

Watch:

Posted April 17, 2018 at 8:22am ETC by Andy Towle
in