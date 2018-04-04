‘Philadelphia,’ ‘Todrick Hall’ Doc, ‘9 to 5’ and Everything Else Streaming this Month

Air Force: Colonel Wrongly Punished for Refusing to Sign ‘Certificate of Appreciation’ for Gay Airman’s Spouse

Looking for something to stream while you Netflix and chill? Check out our picks for new films streaming this month below, including 9 to 5, Steel Magnolias and more.

Philadelphia (1993), available on Amazon April 1

This ground-breaking film featuring outstanding performances from Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington was one of the first mainstream Hollywood films to delve into HIV/AIDS and homophobia.

Nine to Five (1980), available on HBO April 1

Tumble out of bed and stumble to the kitchen, pour yourself a cup of ambition, and watch Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda and Dolly Parton teach their chauvinist boss a lesson he’ll never forget.

Steel Magnolias (1989), available on Amazon April 1

A classic drama with a cast that’s tough not to love, Steel Magnolias boasts juicy performances from Sally Field, Olympia Dukakis, Shirley MacLaine, Julia Roberts and living legend Dolly Parton.

Death Becomes Her (1992), available on Hulu April 1

One of the best camp comedies ever created is streaming this month in all its twisted glory. Watch Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn battle for Bruce Willis and the solution to everlasting youth.

Desperately Seeking Susan (1985), available on Hulu April 1

Madonna’s first major film role was in this farcical story of mistaken identity, co-starring Rosanna Arquette.

Life Partners (2014), available on Hulu April 2

This quirky dramedy pairs Community’s Gillian Jacobs with Gossip Girl’s Leighton Meister as two best friends, one gay, one straight. Their relationship is put to the test as men (and women) start to come between them.

Behind The Curtain: Todrick Hall (2017), available on Netflix April 5

For years, Todrick Hall has been churning out gay-focused videos and parodies. He’s risen from American Idol also-ran to YouTube star to regular presence on RuPaul’s Drag Race. (Plus his new single is a real jam.) Get to know Hall more personally in this doc.

All films coming to Netflix

Available April 1

A Sort of Family

Along Came Polly

Bad Boys

Battlefield Earth

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure

Big Time

Body of Lies

Cabin Fever

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever

Cats & Dogs

Cold Mountain

Dare to Be Wild

Deep Blue Sea

Fish People

Friday Night Lights

Jackass 2.5

Life Is Beautiful

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Mortal Kombat

Nancy Drew

Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

Scarface

Seven

Sin City

Speed Racer

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

The Duchess

The Family Man

The Flintstones

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas

The Iron Giant

The Lost Boys

The Queen of the Damned

The Spy Next Door

Available April 3

Fary Is the New Black (Netflix original)

Available April 5

Behind The Curtain: Todrick Hall

Despicable Me 3

Available April 6

6 Balloons (Netflix original)

Amateur (Netflix original)

Money Heist: Part 2 (Netflix original)

Orbiter 9 (Netflix original)

Ram Dass, Going Home (Netflix original)

Sun Dogs

The 4th Company (Netflix original)

Available April 7

24 Hours to Live

Available April 12

Pickpockets (Netflix original)

Available April 13

Come Sunday (Netflix original)

I Am Not An Easy Man (Netflix original)

Available April 15

Lakeview Terrace

Seven Pounds

Available April 18

Friend Request

Pelé

Available April 19

Chasing The Dragon

Available April 20

Dude (Netflix original)

Kodachrome (Netflix original)

Mercury 13 (Netflix original)

Available April 25

Psychokinesis (Netflix original)

Available April 27

Bobby Kennedy for President (Netflix original)

Candy Jar (Netflix original)

Holy Goalie

The Man Who Knew Infinity

The Week Of (Netflix original)

All films coming to Amazon

Available April 1

30 Beats

52 Pick-Up

A Simple Plan

Basic Instinct

Brooklyn’s Finest

Carrie

Danny Roane: First Time Director

Desperately Seeking Susan

Drugstore Cowboy

Escape from New York

Eye for An Eye

Flashback

For a Few Dollars More

Fred 3: Camp Fred

Fred: Night of the Living Fred

Fred: The Movie

Friday the 13th

Funny About Love

Gamer

Hangman

Hellbenders 3-D

Internal Affairs

Kickboxer

Ladybugs

Life Stinks

Marathon Man

Married to the Mob

Meatballs

Miami Blues

Mystery Team

Mystic River

Paranormal Activity

Philadelphia

Prancer

Project Nim

Quigley Down Under

Red State

Salsa

Shanghai Surprise

She’s Having a Baby

Sleepers

Small Soldiers

Snake Eyes

Spaceballs

Stand Up Guys

Standing in the Shadows of Motown

Steel Magnolias

Superstar

Tenderness

Texas Chainsaw Massacre II

The Big Wedding

The Conspirator

The Dogs of War

The Foot Fist Way

The Karate Kid

The King of Comedy

The Man in the Moon

The Marc Pease Experience

The Phantom

The Rage: Carrie 2

The Replacements

The Thomas Crown Affair

The Winning Season

Throw Momma from the Train

Trading Mom

Troy

Up in Smoke

Uptown Girls

Warpath

Wayne’s World 2

Wishmaster

Wishmaster 2: Evil Never Dies

Wishmaster 3: Beyond the Gates of Hell

Wishmaster 4: The Prophecy Fulfilled

Available April 2

Chavela

Available April 5

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Available April 6

The Florida Project

Available April 10

Hours

Available April 12

I Can Do Bad All by Myself

Available April 15

Fame

Available April 18

Aida’s Secrets

Available April 20

Pass Over (Prime Original)

Available April 25

The Vanishing of Sidney Hall

All films coming to Hulu

Available April 1

30 Beats

5 Days of War

50/50

52 Pick-Up

A Simple Plan

Accepted

Barbie A Fashion Fairytale

Barbie and the Diamond Castle

Basic Instinct

The Beaver

The Big Wedding

Carrie

Red State

Con Air

The Conspirator

Cool Runnings

Danny Roane: First Time Director

Death Becomes Her

Desperately Seeking Susan

The Dogs of War

Drugstore Cowboy

Eagle Vs. Shark

Eight Millimeter

Eye for an Eye

Fathers and Daughters

Flashback

The Flowers of War

The Foot Fist Way

For A Few Dollars More

Fred: The Movie

Fred: Night of the Living Fred

Fred 3: Camp Fred

Friday The 13th

Funny About Love

Gamer

The Giant King

Hellbenders 3D

Honey

Honey 2

I Am a Teacher

The Inbetweeners

Internal Affairs

The Jackal

Jane Eyre

K2

Ladybugs

Land Before Time IV: Journey Through the Mists

Land Before Time Sing Along

Land Before Time Sing Along 2

Land Before Time V: The Mysterious Island

Land Before Time VI: The Secret of Saurus Rock

Land Before Time VII: The Stone of Cold Fire

Lawrence of Arabia

Leftovers

Life Stinks

Man in the Moon

Map of the Human Heart

Marathon Man

The Marc Pease Experience

Married to the Mob

The Men Who Stare at Goats

Miami Blues

Mystery Team

Paranormal Activity

The Phantom

Prancer

Project Nim

Quigley Down Under

The Rage: Carrie 2

Roxanne

Salsa

Sex, Drugs, Rock & Roll

Shanghai Surprise

She’s Having A Baby

Small Soldiers

Snake Eyes

Spaceballs

Stand Up Guys

Standing in the Shadows of Motown

Stories We Tell

Superstar

The Switch

Tenderness

Texas Chainsaw Massacre II

Texas Killing Fields

The Thomas Crown Affair

Throw Momma from the Train

Thunder Soul

Trading Mom

Tumbledown

Up In Smoke

Uptown Girls

U-571

Warpath

The Winning Season

Wishmaster

Wishmaster 2: Evil Never Dies

Wishmaster 3: Beyond the Gates of Hell

Wishmaster 4: The Prophecy Fulfilled

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

Available April 2

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert: Special

Life Partners

Available April 4

So B It

Available April 6

Dina

Available April 9

Take My Nose… Please!

Available April 10

Hours

Available April 11

Augie

Available April 12

I Can Do Bad All by Myself

Available April 14

Dealt

Available April 15

A Teacher

American Gangster

Boys and Girls

Fame

Hollow in the Land

Howl

In the Bedroom

Life is Beautiful

Master of Disguise

Off Label

Shut Up and Play the Hits

Slumber

The Importance of Being Earnest

The Messenger

Available April 16

The Relationtrip

Available April 18

Tragedy Girls

Available April 20

Z for Zachariah

Available April 26

Into the Night: Portraits of Life and Death

Available April 27

Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie: Hulu Original Documentary

Available April 28

78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene

Available April 29

Permanent

Available April 30

A Thousand Junkies

All films coming to HBO

Available April 1

Absolute Power

Bad Boys II

Damien Omen II

Dear Renzo

Dinner for Schmucks

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

The Final Conflict

Final Destination

The Final Destination

From Hell

The Italian Job

Laurel Canyon

The Least Worst Man

Nine to Five

The Omen

Omen IV: The Awakening

Orphan

Runaway Jury

S.W.A.T.

The Tale of Despereaux

Waitress

Yes Man

Available April 2

King in the Wilderness

Available April 6

Carpinteros (AKA Woodpecker)

Available April 7

Paterno

Available April 10

Andre the Giant

Available April 13

Sol de medianoche (AKA Midnight Sun)

Available April 16

I Am Evidence

Available April 20

Zona Hostil (AKA Rescue Under Fire)

Available April 21

War for the Planet of the Apes

Available April 22

24/7 Canelo/ Golovkin 2

Available April 28

The Hitman’s Bodyguard