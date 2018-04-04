‘Philadelphia,’ ‘Todrick Hall’ Doc, ‘9 to 5’ and Everything Else Streaming this Month

Looking for something to stream while you Netflix and chill? Check out our picks for new films streaming this month below, including 9 to 5, Steel Magnolias and more.
Philadelphia (1993), available on Amazon April 1
This ground-breaking film featuring outstanding performances from Tom Hanks and Denzel Washington was one of the first mainstream Hollywood films to delve into HIV/AIDS and homophobia.
Nine to Five (1980), available on HBO April 1
Tumble out of bed and stumble to the kitchen, pour yourself a cup of ambition, and watch Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda and Dolly Parton teach their chauvinist boss a lesson he’ll never forget.
Steel Magnolias (1989), available on Amazon April 1
A classic drama with a cast that’s tough not to love, Steel Magnolias boasts juicy performances from Sally Field, Olympia Dukakis, Shirley MacLaine, Julia Roberts and living legend Dolly Parton.
Death Becomes Her (1992), available on Hulu April 1
One of the best camp comedies ever created is streaming this month in all its twisted glory. Watch Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn battle for Bruce Willis and the solution to everlasting youth.
Desperately Seeking Susan (1985), available on Hulu April 1
Madonna’s first major film role was in this farcical story of mistaken identity, co-starring Rosanna Arquette.
Life Partners (2014), available on Hulu April 2
This quirky dramedy pairs Community’s Gillian Jacobs with Gossip Girl’s Leighton Meister as two best friends, one gay, one straight. Their relationship is put to the test as men (and women) start to come between them.
Behind The Curtain: Todrick Hall (2017), available on Netflix April 5
For years, Todrick Hall has been churning out gay-focused videos and parodies. He’s risen from American Idol also-ran to YouTube star to regular presence on RuPaul’s Drag Race. (Plus his new single is a real jam.) Get to know Hall more personally in this doc.
