ABC News’ Jonathan Karl Gets Under Trump’s Skin with ‘Stupid Question’ About Michael Cohen Pardon: WATCH

On Tuesday following a press op with French President Emmanuel Macron, Trump got a question from ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl that made him very angry.

Asked Karl, “Mr. President, what about Michael Cohen? Are you considering a pardon for Michael Cohen?”

Snapped Trump, flashing Karl the death glare: “Stupid. Stupid question.”

"Stupid question," Pres. Trump says after @jonkarl asks whether he is considering pardoning his attorney Michael Cohen. https://t.co/w0AwKuVz4a pic.twitter.com/hEXNLD43Hs — ABC News (@ABC) April 24, 2018

Trump has reportedly been rattled by the possibility that his lawyer, Michael Cohen, whose offices were raided by the FBI earlier this month, will flip on him. The concern was amplified by a New York Times article late last week that suggested as much.

The NYT report caused a Level 10 Trump tantrum over the weekend in which he screeched: “The New York Times and a third rate reporter named Maggie Haberman, known as a Crooked H flunkie who I don’t speak to and have nothing to do with, are going out of their way to destroy Michael Cohen and his relationship with me in the hope that he will “flip.” They use……..non-existent “sources” and a drunk/drugged up loser who hates Michael, a fine person with a wonderful family. Michael is a businessman for his own account/lawyer who I have always liked & respected. Most people will flip if the Government lets them out of trouble, even if……..it means lying or making up stories. Sorry, I don’t see Michael doing that despite the horrible Witch Hunt and the dishonest media!”