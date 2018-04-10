Suspects in Miami Beach Gay Bashing Surrender to Police

How Do You Feel About Using Gay Sex Apps?

Four suspects involved in a Miami Beach gay bashing that took place shortly after this weekend’s Gay Pride parade have turned themselves in to police.

They were identified in video and surveillance photos widely shared on social media on Tuesday.

NBC Miami reports:

Miami Beach Police confirmed that the four men who were sought in the assault surrendered through their attorney around 5:30 p.m. They were identified by police as Luis M. Alonso, 20, and 21-year-olds Juan C. Lopez, Adonis Diaz and Pablo Reinaldo Romo.

Police said they anticipate felony charges for each of them.

Rene Chalarca and Dmitry Logunov, a gay couple, and a man who tried to help them were violently attacked by four men on Sunday in South Beach shortly after Miami Beach’s Gay Pride parade.

NBC Miami reported:

Police said the men were being called gay slurs in Spanish during the attack. They started to run away and were being chased by the suspects. That’s when a good Samaritan, who was identified as Helmut Muller Estrada, tried to break up the attack.

“What you see on the video continues. And it continues once they are on the ground and they continue to be attacked and violently punched,” said Ernesto Rodriguez of Miami Beach Police.

NBC Miami’s report on the attack: