Garlic Bread, Tom Hardy, Takedown Rules, Kanye West, Golfing While Black, Amazon Key, Ariana Grande: HOT LINKS

Chris Evans Knows His Gay Brother Scott Very Well, and Vice-Versa: WATCH

JEFF SESSIONS. Attorney General won’t recuse himself from Michael Cohen probe: “By staying involved in the Cohen probe, Sessions is entitled to briefings on the status of the investigation, which is being conducted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of New York. That could put Sessions in the position of being asked by Trump, who strongly condemned the FBI raid on his longtime lawyer, to divulge information about the Cohen investigation.”

BOOZE. New studies on drinking paint risks in starker contrast: “In particular, an impressive new meta-study involving 600,000 participants, published recently in The Lancet, suggests that levels of alcohol previously thought to be relatively harmless are linked with an earlier death. What’s more, drinking small amounts of alcohol may not carry all the long-touted protective effects on the cardiovascular system.”

SAD! Kanye West reveals his love for Donald Trump.

A HIGHER LOYALTY. Fired former FBI Director James Comey sold 600,000 of his books in the first week.

CHRISTOPHER WYLIE. Cambridge Analytica whistleblower meets with Democrats: “Wylie is meeting privately with Judiciary Committee members and staff, as well as staff from the Oversight and Government Reform panel. On Wednesday, he is scheduled to meet behind closed doors with House Intelligence Committee Democrats.”

TAKEDOWN RULES. Facebook reveals 25 pages of takedown rules for hate speech.

PORTSMOUTH, UK. Man says he was drugged and raped by man he met on Grindr.

GOLFING WHILE BLACK. Police called on group of black women golfers for playing two slowly. “The women said they were very familiar with golf etiquette, since they are part of a larger professional group called Sisters in the Fairway, and they were doing nothing wrong.A white co-owner of the club, they explained, came up twice to rush them along and complain about how they were playing. But they picked the wrong women to mess with that day. One of the women, Sandra Thompson, is an attorney and the head of the York chapter of the NAACP.”

FOCUS ON THE FAMILY. Anti-LGBT hate group says it changed its IRS classification to “Church” to protect the identities of donors: ‘Paul Batura, vice president of communications for Focus on the Family, told The Christian Post that the news stories on their reclassification as a church give “sinister and fictitious motives to our application.” Batura explained that the main reason for the reclassification was to protect the identities of donors to the conservative Christian organization.

BEHIND THE SCENES. Of Ariana Grande’s “No Tears Left To Cry” video.

COMET FLYBY OF THE DAY. Rosetta spacecraft flies by Comet 67P. “In August 2014, the European Space Agency’s Rosetta spacecraft pulled up to Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko and studied the gritty, duck-shaped object for 2 years.”

DINNER FROM SPACE OF THE DAY. Garlic bread.

IN-CAR DELIVERY OF THE DAY. Amazon Key will let people in anywhere. Would you feel safe using this?

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Tom Hardy in Venom.

TOO HOT FOR TUESDAY. Runssm.