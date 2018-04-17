Towleroad

BREAKING: Drag Queen Ada Vox Stuns ‘American Idol’ with Soaring Version of ‘Defying Gravity’ – WATCH

UK Prime Minister Theresa May ‘Deeply Regrets’ Commonwealth’s History of Anti-LGBT Persecution: WATCH

by Andy Towle
April 17, 2018 | 10:18am

Speaking before the 53 leaders of the Commonwealth nations, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said she “deeply regrets” its history of anti-LGBT persecution.

The Guardian reports:

The prime minister urged the Commonwealth nations to overhaul “outdated”, colonial-era legislation that treats more than 100 million lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans people across the member countries as criminals.

May had already gone further than any of her predecessors when she acknowledged last year that Britain had a “special responsibility” to help change hearts and minds on anti-gay laws.

May drew cheers from some in the audience on Tuesday when she said: “Nobody should face persecution or discrimination because of who they are or who they love.”

Said longtime British activist Peter Tatchell: “This statement of regret cannot be easily dismissed and disparaged by Commonwealth heads of government. The prime minister’s regret for Britain’s imposition of anti-gay laws valuably reframes the LGBT issue in a way that it is likely to provoke less hostility in Commonwealth countries.”



You Might Also Like