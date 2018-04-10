Trump’s Top Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert Resigns Abruptly

Ronan Farrow Comes Out as ‘Part of the LGBT Community’

Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert resigned abruptly on Tuesday, according to an announcement from White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders:

“The President is grateful for Tom’s commitment to the safety and security of our great country. Tom led the White House’s efforts to protect the homeland from terrorist threats, strengthen our cyber defenses, and respond to an unprecedented series of natural disasters. President Trump thanks him for his patriotic service and wishes him well.”

The NYT reports: “An administration official said Bossert, a former deputy national security adviser to President George W. Bush, had left at the request of Trump’s new national security adviser, John Bolton, who began working in his post at the White House on Monday.”