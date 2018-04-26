Transgender Woman Shot in the Face in Her Own Home

A transgender woman, prominent and popular in her neighborhood, was shot in the face and several times in her arm in her home in Bridgeport, Connecticut and police are investigating it as a possible hate crime.

News12 reports: “Witnesses say they saw the victim stumble out to the sidewalk near the intersection of Park Avenue and Stillman Street. It happened in the victim’s first-floor apartment, police say. They say they believe the victim knew her attacker. They did not immediately make an arrest. A friend of the victim’s tells News 12 she had lived in the area for decades and is popular in the neighborhood.”

The victim is unable to speak and is communicating by writing, News12 adds. She’s being treated at a nearby hospital.