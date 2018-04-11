Jimmy Kimmel Introduces New Trump Board Game: ‘Cluesion’ – WATCH

Jimmy Kimmel introduced a new family board game on Tuesday night. ‘Cluesion’ takes its cues from the Milton Bradley board game ‘Clue’ except “you’re Robert Mueller, trying to find out which suspects colluded with the Russians.”

Kimmel debuted an ad (above) for the board game in which various family members take guesses at Mueller’s endgame.

Says the daughter: “I’m going to guess it was Michael Flynn with leaked Hillary emails at Mar-a-Lago.”

Soon, dad takes a guess: “I think it was Jared Kushner in the Kremlin, with the pee pee tape!”

“Sorry Dad, but I got the pee pee tape!” exclaims the son.