Trump Warns ‘Caravans’ of Mexicans Entering U.S.: ‘Stop the Massive Inflow of Drugs and People’

by Andy Towle
April 2, 2018 | 7:56am

Donald Trump attacked Mexico Monday morning and blamed Democrats for killing DACA in a series of tweets, continuing a Sunday rant on the same topic.

Tweeted Trump: “Mexico has the absolute power not to let these large “Caravans” of people enter their country. They must stop them at their Northern Border, which they can do because their border laws work, not allow them to pass through into our country, which has no effective border laws……..Congress must immediately pass Border Legislation, use Nuclear Option if necessary, to stop the massive inflow of Drugs and People. Border Patrol Agents (and ICE) are GREAT, but the weak Dem laws don’t allow them to do their job. Act now Congress, our country is being stolen!

He added: “DACA is dead because the Democrats didn’t care or act, and now everyone wants to get onto the DACA bandwagon… No longer works. Must build Wall and secure our borders with proper Border legislation. Democrats want No Borders, hence drugs and crime!”

On Easter Sunday, Trump had attacked the same topic:



