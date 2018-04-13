Trump Rages at ‘Untruthful Slime Ball’ James Comey: ‘It Was My Great Honor to Fire’ Him

Donald Trump attacked former FBI Director James Comey on Friday morning following the release of excerpts of Comey’s forthcoming book that were published by the Washington Post.

Tweeted Trump: “James Comey is a proven LEAKER & LIAR. Virtually everyone in Washington thought he should be fired for the terrible job he did-until he was, in fact, fired. He leaked CLASSIFIED information, for which he should be prosecuted. He lied to Congress under OATH. He is a weak and………untruthful slime ball who was, as time has proven, a terrible Director of the FBI. His handling of the Crooked Hillary Clinton case, and the events surrounding it, will go down as one of the worst “botch jobs” of history. It was my great honor to fire James Comey!

