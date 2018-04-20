Trump Lashes Out: ‘Shadey James Comey Can Leak and Lie’ But ‘Michael Flynn’s Life Can Be Totally Destroyed’

Donald Trump came after fired former FBI Director James Comey again on Friday morning as Comey continued to make the rounds with his new book, A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership.

Tweeted Trump: “So General Michael Flynn’s life can be totally destroyed while Shadey James Comey can Leak and Lie and make lots of money from a third rate book (that should never have been written). Is that really the way life in America is supposed to work? I don’t think so!”

Comey on Thursday night told The New Yorker’s editor David Remnick at a town hall interview in Manhattan that Trump has “an emptiness inside of him and a hunger for affirmation.”

Said Comey, according to The Hill: “I think he has an emptiness inside of him, and a hunger for affirmation, that I’ve never seen in an adult. It’s all, ‘What will fill this hole?’”