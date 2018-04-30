Towleroad

Trump: End the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Kathy Griffin: Stop Holding Trump to Lower Standards

by Andy Towle
April 30, 2018 | 7:05am

On Sunday night, Donald Trump added to his commentary about the White House Correspondents Dinner, the annual roast hosted this year by Michelle Wolf which traditionally delivers controversial comedy about the presidency.

Tweeted Trump: “The White House Correspondents’ Dinner was a failure last year, but this year was an embarrassment to everyone associated with it. The filthy “comedian” totally bombed (couldn’t even deliver her lines-much like the Seth Meyers weak performance). Put Dinner to rest, or start over!”

In counterpoint, let’s hear from Kathy Griffin:

