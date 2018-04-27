Trump: ‘Kanye West Has Performed a Great Service to the Black Community’ by Supporting Me

Donald Trump praised Kanye West for publicly supporting him on Friday morning, tweeting that West “has performed a great service to the black community” by doing so.
Tweeted Trump: “Kanye West has performed a great service to the Black Community – Big things are happening and eyes are being opened for the first time in Decades – Legacy Stuff! Thank you also to Chance and Dr. Darrell Scott, they really get it (lowest Black & Hispanic unemployment in history).”
Kanye West has performed a great service to the Black Community – Big things are happening and eyes are being opened for the first time in Decades – Legacy Stuff! Thank you also to Chance and Dr. Darrell Scott, they really get it (lowest Black & Hispanic unemployment in history).
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2018
West praised Donald Trump on Wednesday following several days of headlines about his support for the 45th president.
Tweeted West: “You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”
He later added: “my wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don’t agree with everything Trump does. I don’t agree 100% with anyone but myself.”
West has since backed up his praise with several additional gestures of support.