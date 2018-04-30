South Korean President: Trump Should Get Nobel Prize. Lindsey Graham: Liberals Would ‘Kill Themselves’

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has told reporters in Seoul that Donald Trump should get the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts brokering peace between North and South Korea, Reuters reports.

Said Moon: “President Trump should win the Nobel Peace Prize. What we need is only peace.”

Senator Lindsey Graham agreed, speaking with FOX News anchor Maria Bartiromo on Sunday: “President Trump, if he can lead us to ending the Korean War after 70 years and getting North Korea to give up their nuclear program in a verifiable way, deserves the Nobel Peace Prize and then some…I want to be there. It may be the first time the Nobel Peace Prize was given and there was mass casualties because I think a lot of liberals would kill themselves if they did that…But the bottom line is, by any objective measure what President Trump has done is historic.”

