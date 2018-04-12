Trump: Syria Attack ‘Could Be Very Soon or Not So Soon At All!’

In early morning tweets, Donald Trump attacked the fake news media for suggesting he wanted to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller, and he teased a possible attack on Syria.

Tweeted Trump: ‘Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all! In any event, the United States, under my Administration, has done a great job of ridding the region of ISIS. Where is our “Thank you America?”’

Trump also attacked the “fake news” for suggesting he wants to fire Robert Mueller: “If I wanted to fire Robert Mueller in December, as reported by the Failing New York Times, I would have fired him. Just more Fake News from a biased newspaper!”

Trump also praised California governor Jerry Brown for sending National Guard troops to the border: “California Governor Jerry Brown is doing the right thing and sending the National Guard to the Border. Thank you Jerry, good move for the safety of our Country!”