Trump Tweets ‘Mission Accomplished!’ After Military Strikes on Syria

Trump declared “Mission Accomplished!” on Saturday morning on Twitter following a Friday night military strike against targets in Syria in conjunction with France and the United Kingdom in response to chemical attacks that killed more than 40 people.

Tweeted Trump: “A perfectly executed strike last night. Thank you to France and the United Kingdom for their wisdom and the power of their fine Military. Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished!”

Trump added: “So proud of our great Military which will soon be, after the spending of billions of fully approved dollars, the finest that our Country has ever had. There won’t be anything, or anyone, even close!”

The NYT reports:

The assault was twice the size and hit two more targets than a strike that Mr. Trump ordered last year against a Syrian military airfield. Launched from warplanes and naval destroyers, the burst of missiles and bombs struck Syria shortly after 4 a.m. local time on Saturday.

They hit three of Mr. Assad’s chemical weapons facilities: a scientific research center in greater Damascus that was used in the production of weapons, and two chemical weapons facilities west of Homs, one of which was used for the production of the nerve agent sarin and the other was part of a military command post, said Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

NBC News reports:

Russia, one of Assad’s key and uncompromising allies, responded quickly to Friday’s attack shortly after the strikes were reported.

President Vladimir Putin denounced the raids as an “act of aggression against a sovereign state” that will make the humanitarian crisis in Syria worse and called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations’ Security Council. Putin added that the strike had a “destructive influence on the entire system of international relations.”

At Russia’s request, the U.N. said its security council will hold an emergency meeting at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday.

Trump’s cheerleaders on the far right had a meltdown over the attack:

On Fox News, the strike was met with heavy skepticism by several of the show’s primetime hosts. While close presidential ally Sean Hannity praised Trump’s assertiveness, hosts Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham both questioned the decision to strike.

Ingraham sparred with former Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka, saying she’d learned from her support of the Iraq War that intervention can be incredibly costly…

…Ann Coulter spent the evening retweeting criticism of the strike, remarking on Twitter that former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe might beat Trump in 2020 “if you promised no more ‘stupid wars.’”

As did conspiracy theorist Alex Jones:

His first reaction to Trump’s strike — which came in response to Syrian president Bashar al-Assad’s chemical weapons attack in Douma that left dozens dead and hundreds injured — was anger that the president had betrayed his anti-interventionism:

“What the f**k!” Jones shouted, pounding his fist on the table. “Is there nobody f**king pure in this goddamned f**king world?!”

“You fucking goddamn degenerate f**ks!” Jones said. “I shouldn’t be on air right now.”

And then, while invoking his ex-wife’s custody of their kids, Jones wept.

Alex Jones on Trump launching strikes in Syria… pic.twitter.com/FkPt3xnok4 — Andrew Peng (@TheAPJournalist) April 14, 2018