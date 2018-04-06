Trump Attacks ‘Foolish’ and ‘Incompetent’ Past U.S. Leaders as Stocks Dive on Trade Uncertainty

Donald Trump on Friday morning tweets attacked “foolish” and “incompetent” past U.S. leaders for having already lost “a trade war with China”.
Trump retweeted a tweet from April 4 that claimed: “We are not in a trade war with China, that war was lost many years ago by the foolish, or incompetent, people who represented the U.S. Now we have a Trade Deficit of $500 Billion a year, with Intellectual Property Theft of another $300 Billion. We cannot let this continue!”
Trump also tweeted: “Despite the Aluminum Tariffs, Aluminum prices are DOWN 4%. People are surprised, I’m not! Lots of money coming into U.S. coffers and Jobs, Jobs, Jobs!”
Trump threatened more tariffs on China on Thursday night, the NYT reports:
President Trump said Thursday that the United States would consider slapping tariffs on an additional $100 billion in Chinese goods, escalating a potentially damaging trade dispute with Beijing. Mr. Trump said in a statement that he was responding to “unfair retaliation” by China, which published a list on Wednesday of $50 billion in American products that would be hit by tariffs, including soybeans and pork. That move was a direct reaction to the tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese goods that the White House detailed on Tuesday.
The Dow closed down 229 points at open on Friday.