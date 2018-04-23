Anatomy of a Song: How the Zedd – Maren Morris Pop Earworm ‘The Middle’ Got Made – WATCH

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It’s hard to avoid “The Middle”, Zedd’s pop smash featuring country star Maren Morris.

The New York Times took a deep dive into how the song got made, from its germ as a demo from a young Australian songwriter to its chart-topping status.

But while “The Middle” and other would-be major hits of its ilk may strike some purists (or snobs) as cynical — compositions by committee, designed for mass appeal and maximum pleasure — they are also meticulously constructed, deeply collaborative and often inventive, squeezing multiple moods and genres into a three-minute package that can somehow feel universal.

A fascinating look at how songs get made, and the first in a series.