Ant Man, Sean Hannity, Pelicans, Belfast, Ricky Martin, Mitt Romney, Sao Paulo, 3,001 Lies: HOT LINKS

Pulse Massacre Survivor Says He Is No Longer Gay Because God Has Rescued Him from ‘Perversion’

KANYE WEST. Rapper explains his support for Trump in behind-the-scenes video with T.I. “Just the ability to do what no one said you can do, to do the impossible, is the most inspiring thing to me.”

3,001. The number of lies that Trump has told so far. “In the 466 days since he took the oath of office, President Trump has made 3,001 false or misleading claims, according to The Fact Checker’s database that analyzes, categorizes and tracks every suspect statement uttered by the president. That’s an average of nearly 6.5 claims a day.”

REVENGE OF FLIPPER. Dolphin bodyslams paddleboarder.

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND. Gay cake case goes before Supreme Court: “A lower court previously ruled the decision not to bake one iced with the slogan ‘Support Gay Marriage’ in 2014 was discriminatory. Ashers Bakery refused to bake the cake with a pro-gay marriage slogan on it in 2014 and was fined stg£500 (€700).”

THE WORTHLESS WASHINGTON MEDIA. On the feigned outrage at the WHCD: “The elite press corps of the imperial capital plays an important part in our government’s corruption, as was on vivid display once more with the tired charade of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner this weekend. Comedian Michelle Wolf did what political comedians are supposed to do— use jokes to cut through the comfortable hypocrisy and expose some unpleasant truths, namely that the Trump administration is full of disgustingly amoral cretins. Much of the assembled crowd of bigshot reporters then played their part, performing scandalized outrage in defense of the corrupt regime.”

SH*THOLE COUNTRIES. Trump defends remark standing next to Nigeria’s president.

NASA. Lunar Rover project shut down: “The Resource Prospector was being constructed to operate the first mining expedition on the moon in the 2020s, but a scientists told The Washington Post that the team was instructed last week to shut down work on the project by the end of May.”

MITT ROMNEY. I’d have done the same things as Trump: “His first year is very similar to things I’d have done my first year. The things he’s actually done have been better than I expected.”

SHIRTLESS SELFIE OF THE DAY. Ricky Martin.

SAO PAULO. Building collapses amid massive fire: “A 26-story abandoned office building occupied by about 150 squatters was engulfed in flames and collapsed in the center of Sao Paulo early Tuesday, shooting a massive black cloud of smoke into the sky and red-hot chunks of debris into nearby structures. At least one person died and three others were missing, authorities said.”

FULL OF CRAP. Sean Hannity blasts leaked Mueller questions. “I am told by my sources tonight that The New York Times is full of crap.”

Sean Hannity completely freaks out about NYT reporting Mueller's questions: "Put it in your fireplace and burn it — because we have sources — half these questions are dumb anyway" pic.twitter.com/en3YQcUHum — John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) May 1, 2018

MEAN TWEETS. Avengers edition.

THE BIRDS. Pelicans drop in on Pepperdine graduation.

CREEPY CRAWLY HYGIENE OF THE DAY. BBC journalist puts grub in his ear to munch ear wax: “Will Millard visited the jungles of West Papua to hang out with the Korowai, a local group of hunters and gatherers late to the uncertain benefits of modernity. They reportedly use small grubs to clean their ears, and in this video Tribesman Markus offers him a hungry one.”

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Ant Man and the Wasp.

TWO HOT FOR TUESDAY. Maxs Souza and Willian Pereira.