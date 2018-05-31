Betty Who Joins the Fab Five to Celebrate the Second Season of ‘Queer Eye’

Starry Revival of ‘The Boys in the Band’ Lends Gay History a High Sheen: REVIEW

If you thought Netflix’s Queer Eye reboot couldn’t get any gayer, we’ve got something to show you.

The new Fab Five are celebrating their upcoming second season with a music video featuring burgeoning gay icon, Betty Who. The pop siren joins the cast for a slick version of the show’s theme “All Things.” Plus, Antoni wears a crop top!

Netflix’s Queer Eye debuted earlier this year to rave reviews for its heartwarming presentation and gentle exploration of social issues that spanned not only the LGBTQ experience, but also racism, religion and police brutality.

No matter which Queer Eye guy you identify with the most (we’re a Bobby Berk, rising Jonathan Van Ness), get ready to binge watch when the boys are back June 15.

Check out the video below.