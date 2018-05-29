ABC Cancels ‘Roseanne’ in Response to Roseanne Barr’s ‘Abhorrent, Repugnant’ Racist Tweet

ABC has canceled Roseanne following Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet comparing former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett to an ape.

Said ABC Entertainment chief Channing Dungey in a statement: “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show.”

Deadline notes: ‘Roseanne was the highest-rated and most watched “new” series of the 2017-18 season, ranking No. 2 overall among all entertainment programs in total viewers (17.815 million in Live+7) and in the adults 18-49 demographic (5.0 rating). It also was the cornerstone of ABC’s upfront presentation earlier this month, which was opened by Barr.’