Adam Rippon Cha Chas to RuPaul’s ‘Sissy That Walk’ on ‘Dancing With The Stars’ – WATCH

‘Bonkers’ Trump Rages on Twitter Over Leaked Mueller Questions, John Kelly Calling Him an ‘Idiot’

Lance Bass Explains Why He Never Came Out as Gay During *NSYNC as Band Gets ‘Hollywood Walk of Fame’ Star: WATCH

U.S. Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon and partner Jenna Johnson debuted on last night’s Dancing with the Stars premiere to RuPaul’s “Sissy That Walk”, demonstrating a cha cha that Len Goodman pointed out had a few voguing moments added to it.

Added Goodman: “That was good. It was crisp. It was clear. I really enjoyed watching it.

Bruno Tonioli appeared to love it: “The angel of the ballroom with the hip action of a devil. Everything I like…What is amazing is the finish of your line and the synchronicity with your partner.”

Carrie Ann Inaba said Rippon was gonna be starting a trend: “All I could think of is kids across America are going to be doing, like ‘sissy that walk!'”

And when Tom Bergeron pointed out the level of chemistry between Rippon and Johnson, Adam replied, “You know, I’m not a scientist, but we’ve got chemistry.”

Watch: