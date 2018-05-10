Andrew Garfield is as Obsessed with ‘Miss Vanjie’ as You Are: WATCH

4 Men Who Attacked Gay Couple at Miami Beach Pride Get Hate Crime Charges, Face Up to 30 Years if Convicted

Andrew Garfield, who is starring in the revival of Tony Kushner’s Angels in America on Broadway, is a big RuPaul’s Drag Race fan and spoke with Broadway.com about the now iconic exit by Miss Vanjie from the show.

Said Garfield: “I was so disappointed to see Miss Vanjie go – as everyone was. And that exit is like one of the iconic moments…I believe…of Drag Race history….What the hell was that?”

Added Garfield: “Were you taken over by a diving entity? It’s hypnotized the culture. She was channeling, there was something…Bruce Springsteen and Miss Vanjie, I feel changed by so far this year – maybe Miss Vanjie slightly more profoundly.”

Garfield also offers his impression of her “Miss Vaaaaaanjie” exit.