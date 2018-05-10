Towleroad

Andrew Garfield is as Obsessed with ‘Miss Vanjie’ as You Are: WATCH

by Andy Towle
May 10, 2018 | 2:20pm

 

Andrew Garfield, who is starring in the revival of Tony Kushner’s Angels in America on Broadway, is a big RuPaul’s Drag Race fan and spoke with Broadway.com about the now iconic exit by Miss Vanjie from the show.

Said Garfield: “I was so disappointed to see Miss Vanjie go – as everyone was. And that exit is like one of the iconic moments…I believe…of Drag Race history….What the hell was that?”

Added Garfield: “Were you taken over by a diving entity? It’s hypnotized the culture. She was channeling, there was something…Bruce Springsteen and Miss Vanjie, I feel changed by so far this year – maybe Miss Vanjie slightly more profoundly.”

Garfield also offers his impression of her “Miss Vaaaaaanjie” exit.

