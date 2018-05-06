Michael Avenatti Blasts Rudy Giuliani After New Disastrous Set of TV Appearances: ‘It’s a Train Wreck’ – WATCH

Rudy Giuliani appeared on ABC News’ This Week (above) with George Stephanopoulos and continued to unload about Trump and Michael Cohen even though he admitted he’s just “halfway” up to speed on the facts.

And it showed.

Asked if Cohen could have paid off more women in addition to Stormy Daniels, Giuliani replied, “I have no knowledge of that. But I would think if it was necessary, yes.”

Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti followed Giuliani as a guest on This Week, and had a lot to say about Giuliani’s appearance:

“It’s an absolute, unmitigated disaster for Rudy Giuliani and the president. It’s a train wreck. I can’t believe that actually just happened. I mean what we witnessed by Rudy Giuliani may be one of the worst TV appearances by any attorney on behalf of a client in modern times. He now expects the American people to believe that he doesn’t really know the facts. That as to every key question you ask, he hasn’t communicated with the president about it. I mean this guy’s all over the map over the last 72 hours on some very simple facts that should be very straightforward. I think it is obvious to the American people that this is a cover-up, that they are making it up as they go along. They don’t know what to say because they have lost track of the truth.”

Watch:

Stormy Daniels’ attorney @MichaelAvenatti calls Giuliani’s interview with @GStephanopoulos, “an absolute, unmitigated disaster for Rudy Giuliani and the president… I think it is obvious to the American people that this is a cover-up; that they are making it up as they go along.” pic.twitter.com/cURpRlV3Ce — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) May 6, 2018

Giuliani also appeared on FOX News with Judge Jeanine on Saturday night.

As think Progress notes, Giuliani repeated his statements that he was not up to speed with the facts, he told Pirro that the payment ‘would be legal “even if it was a campaign donation.” According to Giuliani, it was legal as a campaign donation because “the president reimbursed it fully.”’

Think Progress notes: “This, however, is false. While candidates can donate unlimited money to their own campaigns, all campaign donations, and loans, must be reported to the Federal Election Commission (FEC). The failure to report the donation is a violation of federal law.”

Giuliani also called the payment an “expenditure,” the term the FEC uses to describe expenses related to a campaign.