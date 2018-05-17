Backstreet Boys New Single is First in 5 Years: ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’ – WATCH

Jimmy Kimmel Says the Yanny/Laurel Debate Reveals That He May Owe Trump an Apology: WATCH

Backstreet’s back alright with a new single called “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”, the group’s first in five years since “Show ‘Em (What You’re Made Of)” in 2013.

The track was written for the boyband, which recently celebrated 25 years of being a fivesome, by Wrabel, and produced by Stuart Crichton and Jamie Hartman. They’ll be returning to their Las Vegas residency in July for 21 dates.

Said Kevin Richardson of the song: “The minute we heard this song, we knew it was special. I geeked out over the piano and synths. When that groove drops on the second verse, COME ON. Great verse, hook, and melodies. Just makes you wanna listen over and over again.”