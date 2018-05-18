Bill Gates: I Had to Explain the Difference Between HIV and HPV to Trump….Twice

Man Firing Gun and Yelling About Trump Shot by Police at Trump Golf Course: VIDEO

In a video obtained by Chris Hayes and broadcast on All In, Microsoft founder Bill Gates gets candid with an audience about his impressions of Donald Trump.

Gates said he never met Trump before he was elected, because he had always avoided him.

After Trump was elected, Gates said he went to visit Trump at a horse show where Trump had talked to his daughter Jennifer. Gates said that Trump left the event and made a big show of flying back to the same event in a helicopter 20 minutes later.

“Clearly he had been driven away but wanted to make a grand entrance in a helicopter. So when I first talked to him it was almost kind of scary how much he knew about my daughter’s appearance.”

Gates said he saw him at another meeting at Trump Tower about energy, health, and education, HIV vaccine, things like that.

He met him once more at the White House. In both meetings, he asked Gates if vaccines were good or bad, and Gates told him no.

“Both times he wanted to know if there was a difference between HIV and HPV. So I was able to explain that those things are rarely confused with each other.”

Gates added that Trump talked about himself in the first person, telling Gates: “Trump hears that you don’t like what Trump is doing.”

Added Gates: “And I thought. Wow. You’re Trump.”