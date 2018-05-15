Bohemian Rhapsody: The First Trailer for the Freddie Mercury ‘Queen’ Epic Will Rock You – WATCH

Ryan Reynolds And Josh Brolin Try to Out-Insult Each Other and End Up in Hysterics: WATCH

The first trailer for Bohemian Rhapsody, the Freddie Mercury/Queen biopic starring Rami Malek, has arrived.

Writes 20th Century Fox in the synopsis: “Bohemian Rhapsody is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury, who defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet. The film traces the meteoric rise of the band through their iconic songs and revolutionary sound, their near-implosion as Mercury’s lifestyle spirals out of control, and their triumphant reunion on the eve of Live Aid, where Mercury, facing a life-threatening illness, leads the band in one of the greatest performances in the history of rock music. In the process, cementing the legacy of a band that were always more like a family, and who continue to inspire outsiders, dreamers and music lovers to this day.”

The film also stars Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy, Joseph Mazzello, Aiden Gillen, Tom Hollander, and Mike Myers.

The film was directed by Dexter Fletcher and Bryan Singer.

If you’ll recall, Singer was fired from the film in December. Singer said he was fired after the studio refused to allow him to deal with the illness of one of his parents. However, reports also emerged that Singer had behaved erratically as director, not showing up for shooting on several occasions and reacting to tensions with actor Rami Malek by throwing an object on set.

Watch: