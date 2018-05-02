Dr. Harold Bornstein Admits Trump Dictated Entire Letter Touting His ‘Extraordinary’ Good Health: WATCH

Trump’s doctor Harold Bornstein told CNN (above) that Trump himself dictated the 2015 letter (which, if you’ll recall, Bornstein has already admitted he wrote in 5 minutes as Trump’s campaign limo sat outside) that proclaimed “his physical strength and stamina are extraordinary” among other superlatives.

Said Bornstein: “(Trump) dictated the letter and I would tell him what he couldn’t put in there. They came to pick up their letter at 4 o’clock or something.”

Bornstein is back in the news after it was reported that Trump’s personal bodyguard Keith Schiller “raided” Bornstein’s offices to seize Trump’s medical records:

In an exclusive interview in his Park Avenue office, Bornstein told NBC News that he felt “raped, frightened and sad” when Keith Schiller and another “large man” came to his office to collect the president’s records on the morning of Feb. 3, 2017. At the time, Schiller, who had long worked as Trump’s bodyguard, was serving as director of Oval Office operations at the White House.

“They must have been here for 25 or 30 minutes. It created a lot of chaos,” said Bornstein, who described the incident as frightening.

Here’s what Sarah Huckabee Sanders said about it yesterday:

Wonder what they don’t want folks to see about this perfect specimen?!