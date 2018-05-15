Matt Bomer, Zachary Quinto and Andrew Rannells Talk ‘Boys in the Band’ on the TODAY Show: WATCH

‘Riverdale’ Wraps; Ferrell and Shannon Are Royal Wedding Dates and More TV This Week

Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, and Andrew Rannells joined Kathie Lee Gifford, Hoda Kotb, and John Cena on the TODAY show to talk about the Broadway revival of The Boys in the Band.

Jim Parsons did not appear due to his curtain call injury, which Rannells discussed: “I was behind him when he fell but I just wanted to clear up any rumors. I didn’t have anything to do with the fall.”

The three actors said that the cast socializes quite a bit off stage, talked about how the show has been adapted from the original, and how the material has aged.