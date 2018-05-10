GA GOP Candidate for Governor Brian Kemp Cocks Shotgun, Says He’ll ‘Round Up Illegals’ Himself in New Ad: WATCH

Giuliani Claims Trump Had No Idea Michael Cohen Was Selling Access to Him for Millions of Dollars

Georgia Secretary of State and gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp is trying to show conservatives he’s a tough guy with a new ad that features him pumping a shotgun, setting off an explosion, and promising to “round up illegals” in his pick-up truck if he needs to.

Says Kemp in the ad: “I’m so conservative, I blow up government spending. I own guns that no one’s taking away. My chainsaw is ready to rip up some regulations. I got a big truck, just in case I need to round up criminal illegals and take ‘em home myself. Yep, I just said that. I’m Brian Kemp. If you want a politically incorrect conservative, that’s me.”

Kemp is one of five Republicans running, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution and is “locked in a statistical tie for the second spot in a likely July runoff against Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle.”

Kemp made headlines earlier this month by pointing a shotgun at a young man who wanted to date his daughter: