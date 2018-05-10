GA GOP Candidate for Governor Brian Kemp Cocks Shotgun, Says He’ll ‘Round Up Illegals’ Himself in New Ad: WATCH

Georgia Secretary of State and gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp is trying to show conservatives he’s a tough guy with a new ad that features him pumping a shotgun, setting off an explosion, and promising to “round up illegals” in his pick-up truck if he needs to.
Says Kemp in the ad: “I’m so conservative, I blow up government spending. I own guns that no one’s taking away. My chainsaw is ready to rip up some regulations. I got a big truck, just in case I need to round up criminal illegals and take ‘em home myself. Yep, I just said that. I’m Brian Kemp. If you want a politically incorrect conservative, that’s me.”
Kemp is one of five Republicans running, according to the Atlanta Journal Constitution and is “locked in a statistical tie for the second spot in a likely July runoff against Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle.”
Kemp made headlines earlier this month by pointing a shotgun at a young man who wanted to date his daughter: