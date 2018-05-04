Caitlyn Jenner to Address UK Parliament

Caitlyn Jenner will give a lecture on diversity to the UK Parliament which will be broadcast by Channel 4 as part of an annual lecture series.
The transgender activist and former Olympic gold medallist is following in the footsteps of the actors Idris Elba and Riz Ahmed in giving Channel 4’s diversity talk.
A spokesman for the channel said: “The aim of the Channel 4 diversity lecture is to raise awareness and stimulate public debate about diversity issues.
“Caitlyn Jenner is one of the most high-profile transgender people in the world and her transition brought transgender issues into the mainstream, helping to stimulate debate and increase awareness.”