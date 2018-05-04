Caitlyn Jenner to Address UK Parliament

Trump Throws Giuliani Under the Bus on Stormy Payment Revelations: ‘He’ll Get His Facts Straight’ – WATCH

Caitlyn Jenner will give a lecture on diversity to the UK Parliament which will be broadcast by Channel 4 as part of an annual lecture series.

The Guardian reports:

The transgender activist and former Olympic gold medallist is following in the footsteps of the actors Idris Elba and Riz Ahmed in giving Channel 4’s diversity talk.

A spokesman for the channel said: “The aim of the Channel 4 diversity lecture is to raise awareness and stimulate public debate about diversity issues.

“Caitlyn Jenner is one of the most high-profile transgender people in the world and her transition brought transgender issues into the mainstream, helping to stimulate debate and increase awareness.”