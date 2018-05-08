The Final ‘Mamma Mia! 2’ Trailer is Just Some of the Cher News Served Up in This Post: WATCH

Adam Rippon Aces Quickstep on ‘DWTS’, Says His Boyfriend is Moving to L.A. – WATCH

The final trailer for Mamma Mia, arriving on July 20 reveals more of the film’s flip-flop back and forth in time, and of course some more Cher.

Speaking of Cher, she recently performed “Fernando” (which she sings in the trailer above) in Las Vegas at the industry preview convention CinemaCon. The crowd went wild of course.

Yesterday, Cher announced her first Australian tour since 2005 following her performance at the 2018 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras as part of the festival’s 40th anniversary celebrations. According to the Sydney Morning Herald, “She will kick off her Australian tour in Newcastle on Wednesday, September 26, followed by shows in Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth. Her final show will be held at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on Thursday, October 18.”

Previews for The Cher Show, which comes to Broadway this fall, begin in Chicago on June 12. Here’s a new teaser for the show.