Chuck Todd to Roger Stone: ‘Are You Preparing to Be Indicted? – WATCH

Trump buddy Roger Stone sat down with Chuck Todd on Meet the Press Sunday morning to talk about the Mueller investigation after a week in which we learned that two of Stone’s associates have been subpoenaed, and prosecutors have been asking witnesses about Stone.

Todd started out the interview with a direct question: “Are you preparing to be indicted?”

Said Stone: “I don’t know if I’m an interesting person or a person of interest.”

Stone accused Mueller’s team of “terrorizing” his associates, and called the leaks out of the Mueller probe “reprehensible,” saying the probe had found no evidence of collusion nor “trafficking in allegedly hacked emails with Wikileaks” and said it’s possible that Mueller might seek to “conjure up some extraneous crime” pertaining to his business and called it an “effort to silence” him.

Stone confirmed that neither he nor his lawyer have been interviewed by the special counsel.

Stone also brought up a report by the NYT that he is the subject of a FISA warrant.

“I’m very anxious to find out why I would have been subject to such a FISA warrant.”

Todd asked Stone if he had any advance knowledge of John Podesta’s hacked emails, bringing up tweets Stone had written that he suggested he had been communicating with Wikileaks.

Stone said that Julian Assange’s statements that Stone had no advance notice about Wikileaks prove he’s innocent.

Finally, Todd asked Stone to explain a comment he made to the NYT about Michael Cohen. Stone said “Donald goes out of his way to treat him like garbage.”

Stone said that Cohen wanted to be in politics and Trump didn’t regard him “as a political genius” and had “a tendency to discount any advice” Cohen would give him.