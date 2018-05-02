Towleroad

BREAKING: GayHoopla Star Collin Simpson Comes Out as Bisexual

by Towleroad
May 2, 2018 | 7:04am

Collin Simpson, the most popular performer on the gay adult site GayHoopla, came out as bisexual on Twitter.

Said Simpson: “You asked, now here’s the answer! I don’t like to label myself, however if I had to say for certain, I’m bisexual with a preference for women. I am sexually attracted to men, but I have yet to experience love for another man like I have had for a woman.”

He added:

