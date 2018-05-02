GayHoopla Star Collin Simpson Comes Out as Bisexual

Collin Simpson, the most popular performer on the gay adult site GayHoopla, came out as bisexual on Twitter.
Said Simpson: “You asked, now here’s the answer! I don’t like to label myself, however if I had to say for certain, I’m bisexual with a preference for women. I am sexually attracted to men, but I have yet to experience love for another man like I have had for a woman.”
— Collin Simpson (@CollinSimpsonGH) May 2, 2018
He added:
That being said, I HAVE had relations with a man outside of work and, in fact, am searching for my next partner. I prefer a high level of muscularity; clean cut with tasteful tattoos and a huge cock! https://t.co/bk5Ec3Rgcm
— Collin Simpson (@CollinSimpsonGH) May 2, 2018
— Collin Simpson (@CollinSimpsonGH) May 1, 2018