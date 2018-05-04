Colton Haynes Releases New Song ‘Man It Sucks’ Amid Reports His Marriage of 6 Months is Over

Rudy Giuliani Tries to Sop Up Mess with New Statement

Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham have split up after six months of marriage, TMZ is reporting: “Colton has unfollowed Jeff on Instagram and almost completely wiped any photos of Jeff off his page.”

Haynes married Leatham on October 28 in Palm Springs. The couple was married by their longtime friend, Kardashians star Kris Jenner.

Haynes released a new song yesterday called “Man It Sucks” which tells the story of a broken relationship.

Man it sucks when someone figures out your games and don’t wanna play em no more,” sings Haynes in the song. “I don’t like when you’re staying out all night and never answer your phone / I follow you around the world just to be left alone / and man it sucks.”

Wrote Haynes on social media: “I’ve been writin demos for a long time. Here’s one I hope y’all like.”