Bisexual Neo-Nazi Sentenced to Psychiatric Hospital for Planning Terror Attack at Gay Pride Event

A 20-year-old British neo-Nazi who came out as bisexual while on trial for allegedly planning to launch an attack at a Pride event last year and was convicted of plotting terrorism in February has been sentenced to an indefinite hospital order, the BBC reports.

Ethan Stables denied plotting to carry out a machete attack at the event in Barrow, Cumbria, UK in June 2017.

In January, Stables told the court he is bisexual after the jury watched a video of him saying “gays look nicer on fire” before burning a rainbow flag.

He also told the jury: “I am disgusted and ashamed at myself for what I said. I just wish I could turn the clock back. I’m sorry.”

Stables’ godfather, who is gay, told the Jury that he did not believe his godson was homophobic, but said he was a loner who had “paranoid fantasies” and was stubborn when told to stop doing something.

Said Phillip Loveless to the Court in January: “He would get very fixated on certain ideas. On one level it seemed totally bizarre [when he was arrested] but on another level we had all been waiting for something to happen.”

The Guardian reported:

Armed police swooped on Stables on 23 June as he walked towards the New Empire pub in Barrow, Cumbria, which was hosting a gay pride event. He was unarmed when he was arrested, but police later found an axe and a machete at his home.

Officers had received a tip-off from a member of a far-right Facebook group where Stables posted a message saying he was “going to war” and that he planned to “slaughter every single one of the gay bastards”.

After he was arrested, police found Stables had made internet searches for “how to make chemical poison”, “what is prison like for a murderer”, “I want to go on a killing spree” and “do you get haircuts in prison”.

He swapped messages with fellow extremists, blaming the fact that he was jobless on “faggots, n—-rs, spastics” and the Equalities Act.

Stables was told in court today that he presented a “very real threat to the public.”